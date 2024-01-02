Storm Henck has been truly battering Wales, with yellow weather warnings in place for heavy rain and the wind warning being upgraded from yellow to amber, which is set to last for much of today – Tuesday, January 2.

This comes after a weekend of heavy rainfall putting a dampener on new year celebrations.

This afternoon, Transport for Wales (TfW) issued do not travel warnings for west Wales on two lines – the Swansea/Carmarthen to Pembrokeshire and the Swansea to Shrewsbury on the Heart of Wales line. The operator has cancelled the train services on these lines and has not put any replacement transport on.

TfW states that a number of the lines across the region are under water, including flooding between Carmarthen and Swansea and that no services are operating west of Carmarthen.

A number of trains have been affected, which are:

7.19pm Pembroke Dock to Tenby due 7.48pm.

8.05pm Tenby to Pembroke Dock due 8.36pm.

8.45pm Carmarthen to Pembroke Dock due 10.17pm.

8.46pm Milford Haven to Carmarthen due 9.39pm.

9.03pm Carmarthen to Fishguard Harbour due 9.59pm.

9.09pm Pembroke Dock to Carmarthen due 10.43pm.

10.27pm Pembroke Dock to Carmarthen due 11.43pm.

11.25pm Milford Haven to Carmarthen due 00.21am.

Those are just the trains listed on the TfW website to have been cancelled, however, all services on the Heart of Wales line which includes stations such as Ammanford, Llandovery, Llandeilo, Cyngyhordy, Pontarddulais and Llandybie are all cancelled, with the services starting and ending between Llanwrtyd and Shrewsbury.

All services between Cardiff and Pembrokeshire will be terminating at Carmarthen.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail/.

Anyone who has experienced a delay or cancellation should contact the TfW customer relations team at customer.relations@tfwrail.wales or by picking up a delay repay form from the nearest ticket office.