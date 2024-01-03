The Office for Rail and Road data provides data for the number of people entering and exiting each train station across the UK for 2022-23, including the 16 stations in Pembrokeshire that had data collected.

The data is for the year to March 2023 and saw Haverfordwest as the train station with the most footfall in Pembrokeshire.

During the period, there were 97,866 entries and exits into the station in Haverfordwest, making it the busiest in Pembrokeshire.

Tenby came in just behind it with 93,206 entries and exits but there was a big jump to third place, which saw Milford Haven with 46,158 entries and exits.

In fourth place was Pembroke Dock with 32,956 entries and exits, with neighbouring Pembroke coming in fifth at 23,586 entries and exits.

Whitland featured in the top five busiest Carmarthenshire train stations in fourth place with 35,350 entries and exits.

Across Great Britain, there were 2.5billion entries and exits in 2022-23, significantly higher than the 1.8billion the year before but below the 3billion in 2019-20 before the covid pandemic hit.

Michael Solomon Wiliams, campaigns manager of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: “It’s encouraging to see that station usage is on the rise, but to continue this upward trend and surpass pre-pandemic numbers, rail needs to be better value and more reliable.

“Instead of implementing another record-high increase, the government should freeze rail fares as it has fuel duty and make green public transport cheaper.”

Across the UK, Liverpool Street in London was the most used station in Great Britain, overtaking Waterloo. This is just the second time in 18 years that Waterloo has been knocked off the top spot, but it was relegated down to third behind Liverpool Street and London Paddington – both of which are on the newly opened Elizabeth Line.

Outside London, the busiest stations were Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly, with Cardiff Central being the most used in Wales and Glasgow Central in Scotland.

Denton in Greater Manchester was the least used station that was open throughout the whole year with just 34 entries and exits, however Darlington’s Teesside Airport station only recorded two entries and exits, but this once-a-week Sunday service was suspended in May 2022 after the platform was deemed to be unsafe.