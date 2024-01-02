Pembrokeshire County Council has issued an urgent plea for motorists, cyclists and walkers to take care on the county’s roads and paths after some have been putting themselves at risk by ignoring closure and warning signs after heavy rain has led to a number of flooded roads throughout Pembrokeshire.

The warning comes after vehicles have been stranded after motorists ignored the road closure and warning signs on Gumfreston Road in Tenby, which has been flooded and closed since the weekend.

The road was closed after Natural Resources Wales issued a severe flood warning for the River Ritec which came into force at 1.54pm this afternoon. However, on New Years Eve, the road was closed due to flood alerts for the river.

The road is closed between Gumfreston and Tenby as the water levels covering it continue to rise. The council has said that the flood warning for the river which has been put in place for Storm Henck is reaching the same level as was seen during Storm Ciaran in November and there have been a number of flood alerts over the last few days.

There is also flood warnings for Solva.

The shared use path between Wisemans Bridge and Coppet Hall has been closed for a number of weeks and will continue to be closed as the rock face needs to be made safe after the effects of Storm Ciaran as there is considered to be a strong possibility of more rock falls.

The council has organised a specialist to assess the cliff face above the path and a geotechnical expert has reviewed the area, with the outcome of the survey work being assessed to decide on further cliff stabilisation work. But the path will remain closed whilst this – and any subsequent work – is being done.

There is also concern at Bowet Hill in Hundleton as water run-off is escaping fields and there have been fallen trees. The road currently has restrictions in place whilst highway teams are reviewing the matter on-site and investigating responsibility for trees on either side of the road.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “The weather conditions over the past week have led to issues on a number of our roads and paths. We are sorry where some sections are closed, but this is necessary on safety grounds.

“We would please ask all users to respect the closures in place, which are for the safety of the public, and use the diversions that are in place.”

