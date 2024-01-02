Ariel was taken to Medivet in Pembroke on Wednesday, September 27, by a member of the public who claimed they had found the little black spaniel abandoned in the centre of Pembroke Dock.

Medivet subsequently rang the local authority dog warden, Sally Bland, to arrange for the distressed puppy to be taken to the Greenacres Rescue, near Haverfordwest.

Ariel's foster sibling watches over the six-legged pup. (Image: Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre)

The pup has two additional hind legs and the beginnings of a second vulva. Her pelvis also hasn’t yet formed properly as the result of an extra hip joint.

On Monday, October 2, Ariel was rehomed at a foster home.

Ariel has now been taken to Langford Small Animal Practice in Bristol so that Ariel can begin her assessment for surgery, with a view to being booked in for surgery to remove her extra limbs on Thursday.

Ariel has arrived in Bristol for assessment ahead of potential surgery. (Image: Greenacres Rescue)

An update from Greenacres Rescue read: “We are on way to Langford Small Animal Practice in Bristol for Ariel to begin her assessment for surgery, if this all goes well she is booked for surgery to remove her extra limbs on Thursday.

“It’s been a long and eventful road getting to this point, Ariel became an international star and has included various vet visits, tests, CT scans and much more but we have finally got to this point.

“We will update over the next few days as and when we have information and hope that she will be discharged over the weekend.

“Please keep Ariel in your thoughts and prayers.”

An X-ray showing Ariel's rear legs. (Image: Greeancres Rescue)

The surgery and treatment plan is estimated to costs £7,000. Greenacres Rescue has currently raised £3,300.

“We completely understand that everyone is feeling the pinch, exaggerated by the time of year, but if you can spare just a few pounds it would be very much appreciated,” read a statement from Greenacres Rescue.

Donations can be made via the Greenacres Rescue Facebook fundraiser, online via donorbox.org/pennies-for-lives, or by cheques posted to Greenacres Rescue, Ebbs Acres Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest, SA62 3XA.

Information on how to make donations via bank transfer or PayPal can be found on the Greenacres Rescue Facebook page.