Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

See if there will be a mobile speed camera active near you in January. (Image: Getty Images)

The aim of the GoSafe partnership is to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in January 2024.

Full list of mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire in January 2024

Speed limits on residential roads across Wales were reduced to 20mph from 30mph in September (2023) in an attempt to make streets safer and reduce the number of collisions and severe injuries.

A number of mobile and fixed speed cameras have been put in place across Pembrokeshire as part of the change, ensuring motorists are keeping to the new 20mph speed limit.

The location of these 20mph speed cameras can be seen here.

Motorists were given a "grace period" of three months to get used to the new 20mph speed limit on residential roads.

This grace period ended on December 17, 2023 and the 20mph speed limit is now under full enforcement.

There were a number of new speed cameras installed for the new 20mph speed limit introduced across Wales. (Image: Getty Images)

Motorists will need to also keep an eye out for a host of other mobile speed cameras set up across Pembrokeshire including in Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Newport.

According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire in January 2024:

B4546 - The Moorings, St Dogmaels

B4546 - St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels

A487 - Eglwyswrw

A487 - Newport

A487 - Dinas Cross

B4331 - St Davids Road, Letterston

B4313 - Rosebush

Ysgol Glan Cleddau

Johnston Community Primary School

A4076 - Steynton Road (near school)

C3001 - Hubberston, Milford Haven

A4139 - The Green, Bush Hill

Monkton Primary School

Penrhyn Church in Wales VC School

A478 - Pentlepoir (near school) x2

Stepaside School, Kilgetty

A477 - Llanteg

Tavernspite Community Primary School

To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.