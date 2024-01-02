A notorious flooding blackspot, the bridge has been swallowed up by the river on numerous occasions in recent years and only last year a build-up of fallen branches, logs and assorted debris was cleared to ensure a better flow to protect nearby properties.

According to Natural Resources Wales the reading at Glan Teifi at 5pm today was 3.964m and rising steadily – a reading of four metres will signify the bridge has flooded.

Local county councillor Amanda Edwards, who has been constantly monitoring river levels, admitted to the Tivyside that she was not optimistic.

“I'm sure it'll be on the bridge before the night is out,” she said. “I just pray no houses are affected.

“The river has risen and dropped quite a few times over the last week.

“From previous floods, we have a good indication from the NRW river level link when it will reach different landmarks and properties, unfortunately.

“I just feel for the homeowners along the Teifi – all we can do is hope for sunshine or at least a break in this rain.”