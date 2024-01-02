Several flood warnings have been issued by Natural Resources Wales as Storm Henk hit the UK, with a number of roads also being closed.

The severe flood warning is in force for the areas around the River Retec near Tenby, including Kiln Park caravan site, the B4318 road at Clicketts Lane, Gumfreston Road and Trefloyne Lane.

A statement from NRW read: “The level of the River Ritec has been rising steadily since 8am on Tuesday, January 2.

“Flooding has become very extensive within Kiln Park and there is the risk of severe disruption to the community, with significant risk to life.

“Please comply with directions from the emergency services and staff at the holiday park.

“Be aware that some roads in this area may already be closed or affected by floodwater.

“There have been reports of raw sewage in the floodwater and therefore precautions should be taken to avoid contact with the water.”

NRW have said that water levels are expected to rise with each high tide, and the next peak is expected at 1am on Wednesday, January 3.

“The continued trend of an increasing river level is anticipated,” read the statement.

“Access to and from the Kiln Park caravan site may be affected. Further disruption in the area is possible.”

Flood warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Property in the Clydach Bridge area upstream of the confluence with the River Tawe;

River Solva at Solva;

River Cynin at St Clears;

River Loughor at Ammanford and Llandybie;

River Gwydderig at Velindre, Llandovery, and at the Erwlon caravan site;

Isolated farms, property and roads in the lower Towy valley; and

River Bran at Pont Bran, Llangadog.

Flood alerts have been issued for the following areas:

Rivers on the north and west coast of Pembrokeshire;

Rivers in south Pembrokeshire;

Rivers in the Eastern Cleddau catchment;

Rivers in the Western Cleddau catchment;

Rivers in the Taf and Cynin catchments;

Rivers in mid Ceredigion including the Aeron, but excluding the Teifi;

Rivers in the upper Teifi catchment upstream of Llanybydder – including Llanybydder;

Rivers in the lower Teifi catchment downstream of Llanybydder;

River Cothi catchment in Carmarthenshire;

Rivers Bran and Gwydderig at Llandovery;

Rivers in the Loughor and Amman catchments;

Rivers in the upper Towy catchment upstream of Llandeilo – excluding the Bran at Llandovery;

Rivers in the lower Towy catchment downstream of Llandeilo – excluding Llandeilo;

Rivers in the Tawe catchment north of the M4 motorway – including the Twrch; and

Rivers in the Gwendraeth Fach and Gwendraeth Fawr catchments.

Earlier, Pembrokeshire County Council issued an urgent plea for motorists, cyclists and walkers to take care on the county’s roads and paths after some have been putting themselves at risk by ignoring closure and warning signs after heavy rain has led to a number of flooded roads throughout Pembrokeshire.

The warning comes after vehicles have been stranded after motorists ignored the road closure and warning signs on Gumfreston Road in Tenby, which has been flooded and closed since the weekend.

More information on flood warnings and alerts can be found at flood-warning.naturalresources.wales.