Brian Wright and Leanne Harland appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 21.

They were both charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine at the Tŷ Milford Waterfront hotel on December 19.

Wright, 42, of Hubberston, was also charged with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property – relating to £780 in cash – from that same date at the hotel, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Milford Haven between July 6 and December 19.

Harland, 41, of Harbour Way in Hakin, also faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Milford Haven between November 17 and December 19.

No pleas were entered by either defendant.

They were both granted bail, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court on January 22.