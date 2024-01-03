Wayne Gordon, 43, of Water Street, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 21.

Gordon was charged with two offences of assault by beating, relating to the same woman, on November 9 and 13 in Carmarthen.

He was also accused of assault of an emergency worker, relating to a police officer on November 9 in Carmarthen.

He pleaded guilty to the November 9 offences on December 15, and the November 13 assault on December 21.

Gordon will be sentenced for the assaults on January 10 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that Gordon had also breached his bail conditions by failing to make himself available for the instillation of his electronically monitored curfew on December 16. He admitted this breach, and was readmitted to bail.