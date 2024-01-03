At the January 9 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee members will consider an application by Mr James, of Siop Y Frenni, Crymych, to redevelop the existing petrol filling station and shop.

The number of fuel pumps will remain the same, with four electric vehicle charging points included, and it is anticipated that the convenience unit – if approved - would be occupied by NISA, owned by the Co-operative Group Limited.

Agent Thomas Login Architecture, in a supporting statement, says: “The redevelopment of the site is proposed as the existing building and layout no longer meet the modern needs of the store, or its customers.

“The store has operated on this site since before the applicant purchased it, in November 2008, and has benefited from no meaningful investment since that time. The existing store only contains c.234.5m2 of internal floorspace. This floorspace needs to accommodate the commercial trading area, staff facilities (including a staff room, an office and toilets), stock room and counter space.

“The existing floor area does not meet the operational needs of the retailer. It is insufficient to support the required range of goods customers, isles are cluttered and, generally, the shopping experience is currently poor. Furthermore, the existing building is of very poor construction which significantly affects the viability of progressing any meaningful extension to the existing building.

“The cost of making the existing building structurally sound to accommodate a large extension and the necessary improvement works would in all likelihood be prohibitive to development.”

A Retail Assessment is submitted along with the application, adding: “There are no further petrol fuelling stations within the Crymych and the only other convenience store in the settlement is the Spar, which is located directly adjacent.

“Therefore, there will be no impact on the existing centre as the proposed scheme is not competing with any in centre store.”

The application is recommended for refusal by planners for reasons including “the proposed development is inadequately justified and in the absence of evidence to the contrary will prove harmful to the vitality and viability of Crymych and nearby settlements,” and impact on neighbouring dwellings.

A report for planners says a council-commissioned Regional Retail Study, in conjunction with the national park and neighbouring Ceredigion County Council, says there is no capacity to support new convenience floorspace across Pembrokeshire.

It adds: “Furthermore, the Retail Statement has not adequately assessed the impact of the proposed development on existing convenience retail provision in Crymych, nor the potential impact on convenience shopping in nearby settlements, a number of which support local shops (Blaenffos, Boncath, Eglwyswrw and Postgwyn).”