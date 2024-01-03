BUS services have been affected by flooding from Storm Henk.
Heavy rain has seen several flood warnings and alerts issued, with a number of roads closed due to flooding.
The 349 bus service between Haverfordwest and Tenby is currently not able to complete the whole route due to flooding along the A4139.
The service is unable to serve Lamphey, Hodgeston, Jameston, Manorbier, Lydstep, Penally and Marsh Road, with buses currently travelling from Pembroke to Tenby via Fingerpost, Milton and Kilgetty.
This diversion will be in place for the whole of Wednesday, January 3 and will be reviewed on Thursday morning.
For those living in these area, the Fflecsi South Pembrokeshire service is running and can use the smaller roads which cannot be served by the 349 buses.
