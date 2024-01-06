Despite a tough few years for the industry, with the pandemic and rising energy and food prices, these establishments are still hubs of the community.

These Pembrokeshire hospitality businesses are currently on the market on Zoopla and Rightmove.

Mojos, Milford Haven

Mojos in Milford Haven is up for sale. (Image: Zoopla)

The former Mojos bar is listed for sale.

The bar and late night venue – on Charles Street in Milford Haven – is listed for a price of £99,995

To book a viewing, or for more information, call Sidney Phillips on 01981 286951.

Heart of Oak, Milford Haven

The Heart of Oak in Milford Haven. (Image: Zoopla)

The Heart of Oak is listed for sale after being in the hands of the same owners for 30 years.

The Milford Haven pub, which comes with eight letting bedrooms and a separate two-bedroom holiday cottage, is listed for a price of £295,000.

To book a viewing, or for more information, call Sidney Phillips on 01981 286951.

The Windsor Hotel, Johnston

The Windsor Hotel in Johnston. (Image: Zoopla)

The Windsor Hotel – which comes with an open plan lounge, bar and restaurant, a function room and five letting rooms – is on the market.

The hotel in Johnston is listed for £320,000.

To book a viewing, or for more information, call Sidney Phillips on 01981 286951.

Haven Hotel, Milford Haven

Haven Hotel in Milford Haven. (Image: Zoopla)

The Haven Hotel is on the market for £349,950.

The building includes pub facilities complete with games area on the ground floor – with external seating, two function rooms on the first floor – one of which includes a dance floor and DJ booth, and upstairs there is a three bedroom owner’s accommodation and two twin letting rooms.

To book a viewing, or for more information, call Everett Masson & Furby on 01633 371820.

Glendower Hotel, Goodwick

The Glendower Hotel. (Image: Zoopla)

The Glendower Hotel has been under the same ownership since 1986, but is now listed on the market for £450,000.

The hotel in Goodwick comes with nine en-suite bedrooms – with the bathrooms upgraded in 2021, a two section restaurant with a carvery, and an interconnecting lounge bar and games room.

To book a viewing, or for more information, call Sidney Phillips on 01981 286951.

Lamphey Hall Hotel, Lamphey

The Lamphey Hall Hotel in Lamphey. (Image: Zoopla)

The freehold for the Lamphey Hall Hotel is listed for a guide price of £650,000.

The hotel boasts 10 bedrooms with en-suites, a restaurant with ample seating with a carvery station, a bar to the rear with multiple tables and a sofa area, and a further sun room off the bar which provides a private seating area.

To the rear, there is a self-contained annexe which is ideal for a manager’s accommodation or further guest rooms.

To book a viewing, or for more information, call West Wales Properties – Haverfordwest on 01437 723113.

Nant-Y-Ffin Hotel & Motel, Llandissilio

Nant-Y-Ffin Hotel & Motel. (Image: Zoopla)

The Nant-Y-Ffin Hotel & Motel has been in the hands of the same owners for 24 years, but is now on the market.

It has 23 letting bedrooms available – 13 of which are in the motel, a bar and restaurant, a function suite, and a three-bedroom owner’s accommodation.

Set in 2.25 acres of land, the Nant-Y-Ffin Hotel & Motel is for sale for £795,000.

To book a viewing, or for more information, call Sidney Phillips on 01981 286951.

Old Kings Arms Hotel & Bar, Pembroke

The Old Kings Arms Hotel & Bar in Pembroke. (Image: Zoopla)

The freehold for the Old Kings Arms Hotel & Bar is for sale for £795,000.

The Grade II listed building contains a restaurant, public bar facilities, a function/conference room, and hotel lettings with 17 bedrooms.

There is evidence that the Old Kings Arms has existed, initially as a Coaching Inn, since early Tudor times, but it still boasts up to-date modern facilities, including and owner or manager's accommodation.

To book a viewing, or for more information, call RK Lucas & Son on 01437 723012

Broadmead Hotel, Tenby

The Broadmead Boutique B&B in Tenby. (Image: Zoopla)

The freehold for the Broadmead Hotel, housed within an 18th century Grade II listed country house, is up for sale.

The hotel offers 18 individually designed guest bedrooms, all recently refurbished, with two lounges, a dining room, a bar, and a fully-fitted commercial kitchen. There is also a self-contained owner or manager’s accommodation.

The freehold is listed for sale for £1,495,000.

To book a viewing, or for more information, call Avison Young – Leisure on 0121 659 2981.

The Ship Aground, Dinas Cross

The Ship Aground pub. (Image: Rightmove)

The Ship Aground pub is up for sale.

The public house includes a bar, restaurant and dining facilities, and a fully-fitted commercial kitchen. Outside there is a paved beer garden and space for 20 to 25 vehicles..

On the first floor is a self-contained flat with a sitting room, kitchen/dining room, three or four bedrooms, a study and a bathroom.

It is listed for a guide price £595,000 for the freehold with vacant possession upon completion.

To book a viewing, or for more information, call JJ Morris on 01341 408134.