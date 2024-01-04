A MAN has denied controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship and assaulting a woman multiple times.
Christopher Bendall, 33, of Great Eastern Terrace in Neyland, appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing four charges.
Bendall was accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship. It was alleged that he caused a woman to fear violence would be used on at least two occasions between February 1, 2022, and August 7, 2022.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The defendant was also charged with assault by beating from May 15, 2022, and intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm – both dating from August 7, 2022.
Those offences all also involved the same complainant.
Bendall pleaded not guilty to all charges.
He was granted bail, and will face a trial in April.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article