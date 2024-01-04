Christopher Bendall, 33, of Great Eastern Terrace in Neyland, appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing four charges.

Bendall was accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship. It was alleged that he caused a woman to fear violence would be used on at least two occasions between February 1, 2022, and August 7, 2022.

The defendant was also charged with assault by beating from May 15, 2022, and intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm – both dating from August 7, 2022.

Those offences all also involved the same complainant.

Bendall pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was granted bail, and will face a trial in April.