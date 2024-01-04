Daniel Preston, 37, of Newell Hill, had been made subject to a two-year restraining order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 9 after harassing a woman by showing up at her home multiple times and continually messaging her.

However, Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that Preston showed up at the woman’s address and contacted her on December 27.

He pleaded guilty on December 29 to a charge of harassment, relating to the breach of the restraining order.

This was his second breach of the order, after phoning the woman just two days after it was imposed.

Preston was jailed for eight weeks, and must also pay £85 in costs.