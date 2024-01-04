Daniel Phillips, 29, of no fixed abode, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with harassment.

He had been made subject to a restraining order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 9 last year.

However, he breached the restraining order in Milford Haven on December 21.

Phillips, previously of Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to breaching the order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 22 and was jailed for 12 weeks.