ONE person was taken to hospital following a crash near Whitland on Wednesday morning.
The B4328 Spring Gardens was closed in both directions for several hours due to a two-car crash at around 9am on Wednesday, January 3.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called, and the road was closed between the Fishers Arms and the A40 Llanboidy Roundabout.
A spokesperson for the force confirmed that one person was taken to hospital “as a precaution” following the incident.
The road re-opened around lunchtime.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 9am this morning (Wednesday, January 3, 2024).
“The vehicles involved were a grey Peugeot and a white Hyundai.
“One person went to hospital as a precaution.”
