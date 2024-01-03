The B4328 Spring Gardens was closed in both directions for several hours due to a two-car crash at around 9am on Wednesday, January 3.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called, and the road was closed between the Fishers Arms and the A40 Llanboidy Roundabout.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that one person was taken to hospital “as a precaution” following the incident.

The road re-opened around lunchtime.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 9am this morning (Wednesday, January 3, 2024).

“The vehicles involved were a grey Peugeot and a white Hyundai.

“One person went to hospital as a precaution.”