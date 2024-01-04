PEMBROKESHIRE is a beautiful county which is full of stunning scenes.
Our 3,100 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club regularly capture the fantastic scenes across the county, including sunrises, woodland and coastal scenes, capturing landmarks on camera and local wildlife.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here