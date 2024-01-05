The society will be showing the Christopher Morris directed A Year in a Field.

The 2023 release was filmed over a year in a west Cornwall field and he asks his audience to immerse themselves in the quiet, under the watchful gaze of the Longstone. The Longstone is a 4,000-year-old standing stone that commands the elemental landscape.

The film was shot between the 2021 and 2021 Winter solstices and shows how the strong of unprecedented worldwide climate disasters – which were met with weak global political resolve – are just fleeting moments under the ever-present Longstone.

Theatr Mwldan Film Society will be showing A Year in a Field on Sunday, January 14 at 6.30pm. Tickets cost £8.40 (or £7.70 and £5.90 for concessions and youth).

There are membership options for the film society which include:

Annual full membership costs £40 which will allow the holder to enjoy 15 films at no further cross and entitles the user to £2.50 off every standard cinema screening at Mwldan (or £1.80 for concessions) and a membership card. It is valid from the date of purchase until August 31, 2024.

Ticketsaver membership which costs £27 and entitles the holder to free admission to three film society screenings within a 12-month period and £2.50 (£1.80 for concessions) off every film society and standard cinema screening at Mwldan and a ticketsaver card. It can be bought at any point in the year and is valid for 12-months from the date of purchase.

Young person’s annual full membership costs £25 and is for people aged 16-30. It has the same benefits as the annual full membership. You will have to provide proof of age when picking up the membership card and will not be allowed to enter certified 18 films if under 18 and no refund will be applicable. It is valid from date of purchase until August 31, 2024.

The discount is not available for 3D cinema, live broadcast events and alternative content screenings.

Tickets are available at www.mwldan.co.uk or by calling 01239 621200 between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Seats must be booked for the films, even if you are a member of the society as they will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.