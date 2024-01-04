The Welsh Government has announced that it will be giving a total of £2.7m to health boards in Wales to fund proposals submitted by each health board for a range of matters including improved accessibility, better access to information, infection prevention and control measures, enhanced safety and security, adaptations to better utilise space and general estate improvements.

Hywel Dda has been given £397,000 for its proposals which are:

For food and beverage trolleys at Withybush General Hospital.

Redecoration of patient waiting area and staff base and replacement of the aging uninterruptable power supply backup system at Bronglais Hospital.

Additional electrical sockets for clinical equipment and replacement stock room at Glangwili General Hospital.

Restoring wet rooms to enable patients waiting medical beds at the Prince Philip Hospital MIU/AMAU access to a shower.

At all sites, there will be visualite sensory and wellbeing feature ceiling lighting to provide a calming environment, particularly for children with sensory issues or learning disabilities.

Eluned Morgan, the Welsh Government minister for health and social services, said: “We received such positive feedback from both staff and patients following our investments and upgrades for emergency departments and minor injury units last year.

“We want to continue this to support improving patient and staff care.

“Our £2.7 million investment should enhance both patients’ and staff experience in waiting rooms, and when accessing or providing care and treatment throughout the departments.

“Our emergency departments are always open and ready to support those who have life-threatening and emergency conditions.

“But we can all play a role in helping to reduce some pressure on our emergency services, by considering whether we need to go to an emergency department, or whether other options, like using the dedicated minor injury units or free NHS 111 Wales service and community pharmacists, might provide quicker treatment options for us.”