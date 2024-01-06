The orchestra will be performing a new year concert at St Davids Cathedral, organised by the Fishguard Festival of Music to start its 2024 season.

The orchestra will be celebrating the very best of Viennese music with a programme featuring works from Brahms, Delibes, Dvořák, Schubert, Johann Strauss II, Josef Strauss, Richard Strauss, Weber and many more.

The Welsh National Opera Orchestra will be led by concert master David Adams and there will be guest soloists including soprano Emily Christina Loftus and mezzo soprano Beca Davies.

Gillian Green MBE, Fishguard Festival of Music’s artistic director, said: “Following previous notable visits, we are delighted to be welcoming back the WNO Orchestra to the festival. With this orchestra we can be sure of having a world class performance and their new year concert will be a feast of classical music so join us for an afternoon of toe-tapping music.”

The WNO Orchestra takes part in the Welsh Proms every year in Cardiff and performs across Wales as well as a summer series of operatic concerts, cementing itself as a world-class ensemble in its own right. All this is done alongside its substantial operatic remit.

The Welsh National Opera Orchestra will be performing at St Davids Cathedral on Saturday, January 20 at 2.30pm. There will be a festival bus to bring attendees from Cardigan, Newport, Dinas, Fishguard and Goodwick. Tickets (for both the concert and the bus) are available at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com.