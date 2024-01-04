Dyfed-Powys Police officers are currently investigating a report alleging that a man was hit by a car close to Pembroke Rugby Club on Saturday, December 30.

It is said to have happened on the A4139 Lamphey Road at around 10.40pm. The man suffered broken ribs and bruising.

Police are not certain on the make and model of the car, but there was a black passenger side wing mirror left at the scene which leads officers to believe it could be a newer Peugeot 208 or a Vauxhall Corsa.

The force is asking anyone with any information relating to the incident to get in touch and when contacting, to use the reference DP-20231230-374.

The force can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number 07811 311908.