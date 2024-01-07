The Pembrokeshire mystery picture quiz returns again with 12 pictures of old and new buildings across the county to identify. The quiz has been arranged by the Pembrokeshire Historic Building Trust and Andrew Vaughan-Harries of Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd.

Mr Vaughan-Harries said: “This quiz proves to be popular year on year, and as well as providing some competition amongst the eagle-eyed building spotters of the county, it also draws attention to new developments within the area, excellent conservation work, as well as to older buildings that need some care and love.

“Hopefully the interest sparked in the buildings through this quiz can help to see them getting some of the work they need in order to survive.”

David Ellis, chairman of Pembrokeshire Historic Buildings Trust, said: “The Pembrokeshire Historic Building Trust exists to educate the public in the history and preservation of buildings and structures of particular beauty and/or architectural interest in Pembrokeshire.

“No matter what people’s personal pastimes are everyone has a genuine interest in where they live, and as such it is important that we continue to value and care for these structures in order to prevent potential deterioration and ruin.

“Each year this quiz tells a story about where we live and how the buildings are changing. The photos in this year’s quiz show excellent examples of how with care and attention historic buildings can be practically restored for continued use in the twenty first century.”

Can you guess the names of these buildings?:

Building 1 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 2 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 3 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 4 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 5 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 6 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 7 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 8 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 9 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 10 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 11 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

Building 12 (Image: Hayston Planning & Development Ltd)

To be in with a chance of winning the £200 voucher – provided by the quiz sponsor Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, readers must correctly identify each of the 12 buildings above and submit the answers to Mr Andrew Vaughan-Harries, The Planning Studio, Hayston Bridge, Johnston, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA62 3HJ or by emailing andrew@haystonplanning.co.uk. The deadline for entries is February 28, 2024. The entries with 12 correct answers will be placed into a prize draw with the winner announced later this year.

Last year, the correct answers were: Cromwell Court Spring Gardens, Haverfordwest; Bank House, High Street, Narberth; Thorne Island, Angle Bay; Ashleigh, Sageston; Brodirion, Llantood; Pinch Cottage, Newgale; Penrose Mill, Clarbeston; Prendergast Mill in the gardens of Mill House, Haverfordwest; St Mary Herbrandston Church; Y Garn, Abercastle; Old house next to the church in Stackpole and Fortified Rectory, Carew.

The winners were Jill Rowley & Friends and Rachel Davies.