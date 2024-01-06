The packages involve a valentine’s dinner and bed and breakfast experience in one of two stunning locations – Twr y Felin or Roch Castle, both near St Davids.

Twr y Felin is a former windmill – dating back to 1806 - which has been converted into a hotel with 39 en-suite rooms. It is also home to more than 250 specially commissioned artworks.

The valentine’s escape includes a luxury bed and breakfast accommodation and a three-course dinner for two at the hotel’s renowned Blas Restaurant that was awarded three rosettes by AA. It will also include rose petal decoration, Welsh handmade truffles, a complimentary love spoon and a bottle of prosecco in your room on arrival.

Roch Castle is one of the most romantic places to stay. The medieval castle was restored in 2009 and has just six guest bedrooms, as well as a dining room, intimate chapel and a sun room as well as a viewing platform that provides panoramic views across to St Brides Bay and the Preseli Hills.

The valentine’s escape includes a luxury bed and breakfast accommodation and a three-course dinner for two at Twr y Felin’s renowned Blas Restaurant (transport is not provided) that was awarded three rosettes by AA. It will also include rose petal decoration, Welsh handmade truffles, a complimentary love spoon and a bottle of prosecco in your room on arrival.

The valentine’s escape at both hotels is available between Wednesday, February 14 and Saturday, February 17 with rates from £280 per night for Twr y Felin and £310 per night at Roch Castle based on two guests sharing a double or twin bedroom. Dinner must be booked in advance.

To book, visit www.twryfelinhotel.com or www.rochcastle.com depending on which you would prefer to stay at, or call 01437 725 555.