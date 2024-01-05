Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) has donated approximately 4,500 items of legacy firefighting equipment to firefighters in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

On December 7, MAWWFRS donated the clothing – including tunics, leggings, flash hoods and helmets – which are no longer worn by the service crew to members of Operation Florian at the Earlswood Fire Training Centre. The donation filled a 40ft shipping container.

The items will be donated to firefighters in Manila (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Nick McAllister, personal protection equipment (PPE) coordinator for MAWWFRS, said: “The service is very happy to be able to donate their legacy structural PPE to a worthwhile cause.

“By working with the team at Operation Florian, we have been able to recycle our legacy structural PPE, which will not only reduce our environmental impact, but will also ensure that it will continue to make a difference to the firefighters and, ultimately, the people of the Philippines.”

Firefighters in Manila often respond to incidents without protective equipment so the donation will be welcomed. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Roy Barraclough, trustee of Operation Florian, said: “We’re very grateful to MAWWFRS for this donation of end-of-life equipment. Firefighters in the City of Manila lack the most basic of firefighting kit, so these items will ultimately save lives, not only of those involved in fires and other emergencies, but also of the firefighters.”

The container with the donations will arrive in the Philippines early this year and will be distributed to fire and rescue services across the country.

The City of Manila is the most densely populated city in the world but its fire and rescue service is less developed than those in the UK and firefighters often have to respond to incidents with no protective clothing.

The donation was done through Operation Florian – a charity that was established in the UK in 1995 to promote the worldwide protection of life by providing equipment and training to improve firefighting, first aid and rescue capabilities – is named after Saint Florian, the patron saint of firefighters. They deliver the items across the world and also provide training and support to crews worldwide.