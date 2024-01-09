The Welsh Government launched the pivotal consultation on the future of the Sustainable Farming Scheme in December 2023 and it is the mechanism through which farmers will receive support in Wales from 2025 onwards.

Speaking about the consultation FUW president Ian Rickman said: “We have repeatedly consulted with our members on several versions of this scheme since 2018 and are now at the most critical stage of its development. I encourage our members to make every effort to join an information event in their county and actively participate in formulating the union’s response to the proposals.”

Mr Rickman added that while the union has been successful in lobbying for certain crucial changes to the scheme since its inception, including the provision of a baseline payment, a number of significant barriers and questions around certain details remain.

In response to the initial Brexit and Our Land Consultation, the FUW maintained that any future payment scheme based on environmental and public goods outcomes must also protect family farms, support rural communities and Welsh Jobs and ensure that agriculture is both sustainable and rewarding.

To fail to do so would most likely lead to serious damage to Wales’ family farms and the role they play in Wales’ economy, society, culture and landscape.

“These policy priorities continue to underpin our key asks in relation to the Sustainable Farming Scheme - this scheme must be practical for all farmers in Wales and deliver on our economic, environmental and social sustainability,” said the union president.

Information events are being held at the following dates and locations:

Monday, 22 January, 7.30pm - Caernarfon (location tbc)

Tuesday, 23 January, 7.30pm - Ceredigion, Clwb Rygbi Aberaeron

Wednesday, 24 January, 7.30pm - Dinbych & Fflint, Canolfan Genus, Ruthin

Thursday, 25 January, 7.30pm - Carmarthen, Rugby Athletic Club Carmarthen

Thursday 25 January, 12noon - Pembrokeshire, Clarbeston Road Memorial Hall

Thursday, 25 January, 7pm - Glamorgan, Grove Golf Club Ltd, Porthcawl

Monday 29 January, 7pm - Brecon and Radnor, FUW Pavilion, RWAS Showground, Llanelwedd

Tuesday 30 January, 7.30pm - Ynys Môn, Canolfan CFfI, Cae Sioe Môn

Thursday 1 February, 7pm - Gwent, Monmouthshire Livestock Market, Raglan

Thursday, 1 February, 10am - Meirionnydd, Fferm Sylfaen, Bermo

Tuesday 6 February, 7.30pm - Montgomeryshire, Welshpool Livestock Market