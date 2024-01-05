Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre held its Beauty and the Beast panto in December and has revealed that it broke box office records with more than 6,450 people watching across the month.

More than 35 schools and community groups went to visit as well as local families and visitors to the county. The family show was full of audience interaction and had more Welsh language content in it, which were said to be highlights. The panto featured a number of local actors including Milford Haven’s own Samuel Freeman and Haverfordwest’s Lloyd Grayshon.

It was a success for the first panto with new artistic director Chelsey Gillard at the helm. She said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to see Beauty and the Beast. We were overwhelmed with the number of people who came along to boo and cheer.

“It’s been such a privilege to share some festive magic at the end of a difficult year for so many. It was my first time writing and directing a panto and I can’t thank the incredible creative team and cast enough for their amazing work.

“It’s been a challenge at times, but ‘the show must go on’ meaning some of you were lucky enough to see Swing (understudy) Freya Dare step in as the Evil Fairy, Belle or even Belle’s Father! And for one very special day Lloyd Grayshon, who usually played Belle’s Father, slipped into a fabulous frock and entertained us all as the Fairy Godmother.”

The 2024 panto has also been revealed as Jack and the Beanstalk!

Chelsey said: “It has been a pleasure to work with so many talented people from Pembrokeshire and south west Wales and to celebrate creativity across the county with out design a dress competition. I’m already looking forward to more silliness, songs and smiles in next year’s panto, Jack and the Beanstalk!

The early bird tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk are available now at the Torch Theatre. They can be booked by visiting www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.