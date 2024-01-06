We have more than 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and are working through the alphabet, starting with the letter A.

We received more than two dozen pictures of various things relating to the letter A. Here are just some of our favourites.

Aeroplane (Image: Cynthia Jennings (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Apples (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Anemone (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Antlers (Image: Lucy Weston (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Autumn colours (Image: Verity James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Aster (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.