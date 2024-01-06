Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir, Pembroke Male Voice Choir, Tenby Male Voice Choir and Whitland Male Voice Choir will all be performing at the Massed Choir Concert at Folly Farm in March. They will be supported by Sireni, a local female quartet. It is believed that there will be around 140 people performing on the night in total.

The event is being promoted by Phil Thompson MBE who has organised three of the events over the last 20 years, with the last one in 2016.

Phil said: “I thought it had been too long since the last Massed Choirs concert, so I contacted local choirs. They jumped at the idea and have been rehearsing since last October.”

Phil also thanked Folly Farm for assisting with the event.

The concert will be held at Folly Farm on Friday, March 1 – St David’s Day. Doors will open at 6.45pm and the performance will start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 and are available from any of the male voice choirs, Rock’n’Rola Emporium in Narberth or Dales Music Shop in Tenby. There is limited wheelchair space so all bookings for wheelchair spaces must be made with Phil before buying the tickets.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the choirs and their chosen charities.