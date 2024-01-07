The Fishermen’s Mission is concerned about the ever-increasing need for support and assistance in coastal areas by struggling fishermen and are trying to bridge the gap to ensure that everyone is able to access the support they may need, when they need it.

As a result of this, they are launching a pilot outreach project in Pembrokeshire to highlight the support that is on offer to those with a background in fishing. They are able to provide some help with finances and arrange access to support with issued including mental health, benefits and support for bereavements and relationships.

The project is being led by Andrew Tait, the Fishermen’s Mission area officer for Wales. He said: “If we don’t already know the solution for your issue, we will work hard to find out who can help you.”

Over the coming months, the Fishermen's Mission will be contacting and working with a range of charities and service providers to find those people who could be eligible for support from the mission and to raise awareness of the work that is done.

The Fishermen’s Mission supports current fishermen, as well as former fishermen and their families, this includes families of current fishermen, widows of fishermen and their families.

The Fisherman’s Mission was established in 1881 and is also known as the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen. It is the only national charity working solely with active fishermen, former fishermen and their families and provide services across the whole UK coastline including financial, practical and welfare support. This includes a 24/7 emergency response for fishermen taken ill or who have had an accident at sea. They also provide vital and unique support for families of fishermen who are lost at sea.

Any current or former fishermen or their families who wish to make themselves known for support – or even to just say hello – can contact Andrew on andrewtait@fishermensmission.org.uk or by calling 07827 965241 between 7am and 3.30pm, Tuesday to Friday. Any service providers in the area who wish to get involved and help are asked to contact Andrew on the above details. More information about the work of the Fishermen’s Mission can be found at www.fishermensmission.org.uk.