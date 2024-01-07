The Helm restaurant in Pembroke Dock’s owner recently donated £450 to the Pembrokeshire members of Blood Bikes Wales.

The funds will be vital to the charity which relies on donations and sponsorships to continue its service helping the NHS all over Wales.

Blood Bikes Wales provides a vital service to help save the lives of the people of Wales who are most in need. The volunteers provide a free courier service to the NHS and operates every day of the year including bank holidays and Christmas Day. The volunteer bikers deliver blood samples, plasma, donated human milk, documents and other items across Wales.

They work with six health boards including Hywel Dda University Health Board, Swansea Bay University Health Board, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Powys Teaching Health Board.

Anyone interested in learning more about Blood Bikes Wales or would like to get involved, email enquiries@bloodbikes.wales.