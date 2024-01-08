The men were charged with assault, attempting to provoke violence, breaching restraining orders, and cannabis possession.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

NICHOLAS SKINNER, 45, of Station Road in St Clears, has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and attempting to provoke violence.

Skinner was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, relating to an incident in Carmarthen on December 27.

He was also accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman, also in Carmarthen on that date.

He pleaded guilty to both charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 29.

Skinner was remanded in to custody, and will be sentenced on January 17.

DEAN HARRISON, 44, of Stratford Road in Milford Haven, has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order three times in just over a week.

Harrison was made subject to the 18-month restraining order on October 11, 2023, at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

However, he has now been charged with breaching the order by attending the woman’s address in Neyland on December 1, where he is also alleged to have assaulted her.

The defendant is also accused of breaching the restraining order again on December 8 and 9 by contacting the woman on Facebook.

He pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault by beating, but guilty to three offences of harassment relating to the breaches of the restraining order.

Harrison appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 21 for a bail application hearing, but was remanded back in to custody.

He will return to court on January 11.

PAUL GURNEY, 31, of Maesgrug in Fishguard, admitted having cannabis at a Narberth pub.

Gurney was charged with possessing cannabis at the Dragon Inn on Water Street on June 30.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 21.

Gurney was fined £80 and must pay £85 in costs.