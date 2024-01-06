Brisk walks on in the countryside, lunch at a cosy pub in front of an open fire and lazy mornings in bed listening to the rain - all things we look forward to in winter.

While you might be able to do/find all these things at home, if you are looking for a cosy getaway these are just a few of the things that should be on your wishlist.

With this in mind, the experts at Red Magazine have come up with a list outlining the cosiest winter breaks in the UK for 2024.

Are you looking for a winter break in the UK in 2024? (Image: Tripadvisor)

The winter travel experts said: "With the shorter days and cooler temperatures, winter is the ideal time to hole up somewhere warm and cosy - but why not do it in style at a luxury hotel on a chic winter break in the UK?

"There’s nothing more inviting than sitting in front of a crackling fire on a cold winter’s night, so we've selected the very best places where you can snuggle up in cosy surroundings on a winter break in the UK.

"Perfect for a relaxing seasonal escape, these hotels from Oxfordshire to Pembrokeshire know how to do winter right."

The cosiest winter breaks in the UK for 2024

The cosiest winter breaks in the UK for 2024, according to Red Magazine, are:

Artist Residence Oxfordshire

The Bath Priory, Somerset

Cliveden House, Berkshire

Pen-Y-Dyffryn Hotel, Shropshire

The Acorn Inn, Dorset

The Grove of Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Buxton Crescent, Derbyshire

Cameron House, Loch Lomond

Rudding Park, Harrogate

Buckland Manor, Worcestershire

Gleneagles, Perthshire

Palé Hall, Snowdonia

Pembrokeshire hotel among the cosiest winter breaks in the UK for 2024

The Grove of Narbeth in Pembrokeshire was one of two locations in Wales to feature on Red Magazine's cosiest winter breaks in 2024 list.

The Grove of Narbeth

Address: Molleston, Narberth, Pembrokeshire, Wales, SA67 8BX

Price: Rooms from £275

For more information or to book a stay, visit the Grove of Narbeth website.

Red Magazine described the Grove of Narbeth as "one of the finest hotels in Wales" and made for the "perfect winter break".

Describing the Grove, Red Magazine said: "The delightful country house is one of the finest hotels in Wales and has the Preseli Hills on its Pembrokeshire doorstep.

"The manor has spacious rooms in the main house, historic cottages set throughout the grounds, beautiful gardens and both brasserie and a fine-dining restaurant, where guests can dine on local produce (including some that's only travelled from the garden).

"It's pet-friendly, too, so it's the perfect winter break for bringing along your dog, with plenty of glorious countryside rambles you'll all enjoy."

The Grove of Narbeth is pet-friendly. (Image: Tripadvisor)

The Grove of Narbeth has a 5/5 rating on Tripadvisor from 1985 reviews.

Visitors to the hotel have described it as "purely stunning", "enchanting" and "out go to hotel".

One guest commented: "WHAT A PLACE! Stunning hotel, beautiful setting with excellent rooms.

"The food is amazing with both a laid back and formal offering.

"Something that really sets this aside from all other hotels is the staff, they are friendly, polite and nothing is too much trouble."