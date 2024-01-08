The event, organised by St Davids Penknife club has been running for more than two decades, long before cold water swimming became popular.

Over the years the swim has raised more than £34,000, with money going to several local causes including Shalom House.

This year’s event raised money for the RNLI, Porthmawr Surf Life Saving Club and other local causes.

The 20th New Year's Day Swim saw 195 registered swimmers take part, with more enthusiasts braving the sea and donating on the day.

The event raised just under £2,000, which will be donated to local good causes.

Mayor of St Davids, Emma Evans inaugurated the event, before shedding her mayoral robes and joining the sea plunge herself, raising brain tumours awareness following the diagnosis of a close family member last year.

Cold water swimming group The Blue Tits Chill Swimmers were on hand, offering valuable advice on cold water swimming.

They were part of a remarkable team effort which all contributed to the swim’s excellent atmosphere; Porthmawr Surf Lifesaving Club provided safety cover while the dedicated members of the Penknife Club helped with registration and parking duties.

The St Davids Lifeboats also made a notable appearance, conducting their first training exercise of the year in challenging conditions further out in the bay.

Swimmers then headed to the Farmers Arms pub for a complimentary bowl of cawl and a fun quiz hosted by Les James.

The fun continued with Ross Gurney, who graciously offered free musical entertainment for everyone in attendance.

“We extend our gratitude to the RNLI crew and volunteers for their unwavering commitment to keeping our coastline safe,” said St Davids Penknife Club member John Williams. “The support and admiration from both the local community and visitors are immense.

“Additionally, a heartfelt thanks to the Farmers Arms . The Penknife club is looking forward to another successful year of fundraising.”