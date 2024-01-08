The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 3pm on Monday (January 8) until 3am on Tuesday (January 9).

The warning comes amid snow showers forecast which could leave up to 2cm of snow in some areas, while the colder conditions could create icy surfaces which may be hazardous for pedestrians and drivers.

Temperatures are also set to drop to as low as -3C on Tuesday in some areas of Pembrokeshire, including Haverfordwest, according to BBC Weather.

The yellow weather warning will affect all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby, St Davids and Fishguard.

Yellow warning of ice affecting Wales https://t.co/itabABiq92 pic.twitter.com/AYfnToBrWM — Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) January 8, 2024

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across Pembrokeshire due to "ice and small amounts of snow" which could lead to slippery surfaces.

The snow and ice associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Injuries from slips and falls on icy or snowy surfaces

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Parts of southern Britain are likely to see some snow showers during Monday afternoon and the first part of the night.

"Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1-2 cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground.

"In addition, some icy surfaces are possible for a time.

"However, the chance this reduces by dawn on Tuesday as snow showers clear to the west and surfaces dry out."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the snow and ice warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

All of Pembrokeshire is set to be impacted by the snow and ice warning. (Image: Met Office)

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 3pm on Monday, January 8 until 3am on Tuesday, January 9.