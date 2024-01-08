A yellow weather warning has been issued for Pembrokeshire with snow and ice forecast from today (Monday, January 8).
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 3pm on Monday (January 8) until 3am on Tuesday (January 9).
The warning comes amid snow showers forecast which could leave up to 2cm of snow in some areas, while the colder conditions could create icy surfaces which may be hazardous for pedestrians and drivers.
Temperatures are also set to drop to as low as -3C on Tuesday in some areas of Pembrokeshire, including Haverfordwest, according to BBC Weather.
The yellow weather warning will affect all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby, St Davids and Fishguard.
Yellow warning of ice affecting Wales https://t.co/itabABiq92 pic.twitter.com/AYfnToBrWM— Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) January 8, 2024
What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire
The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across Pembrokeshire due to "ice and small amounts of snow" which could lead to slippery surfaces.
The snow and ice associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:
- Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Injuries from slips and falls on icy or snowy surfaces
A Met Office spokesperson added: "Parts of southern Britain are likely to see some snow showers during Monday afternoon and the first part of the night.
"Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1-2 cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground.
"In addition, some icy surfaces are possible for a time.
"However, the chance this reduces by dawn on Tuesday as snow showers clear to the west and surfaces dry out."
Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the snow and ice warning
Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 3pm on Monday, January 8 until 3am on Tuesday, January 9.
