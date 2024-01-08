That was the over-riding message from a well-attended meeting of the Friends of Cardigan Pool on Wednesday night, called to discuss ways of ensuring the cash-strapped facility’s long-term survival.

In a subsequent statement outlining their determination to keep the pool afloat, the Friends stated: “To spend in excess of £235,000 (90 per cent funded by Sports Wales) on the facilities to see the building close is something that we – the communities of Cardigan and surrounding areas – cannot let happen.

“Our proximity to the water means that we owe it to our children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews and those that cannot swim to have a safe area to learn.”

Speaking after the meeting, a spokesperson commented: “The support of the community is so important to us and it was extremely encouraging to see that support is growing.”

During the meeting it emerged that existing Trustees were prepared to make way for ‘fresh blood’.

“The Friends of Cardigan Pool are separate to the Trustees and have no say in the operation of the facilities,” continued the statement.

“They have, and continue to support the Trustees by fundraising, previously towards items the facility could not otherwise have afforded, but latterly to support match funding and keep the pool open.

“Four of the Friends have stepped forward to engage in talks with the current Trustees, with a view to negotiating a way to take the pool and other facilities forward and make full use of the building.

“Several possible options are being considered and advice being sought to inform any future decision.”

But the Friends stressed that the help of the public was once again needed in a concerted effort to move forward.

Despite the £230,000 Sports Wales Grant, a Go Fund Me Page fundraiser was still over £10,000 short of its £30,000 target due to increased costs.

“We are proud of the way that the people of the Cardigan community and surrounding areas have supported the fundraising by way of donations, but even more fundraising is needed if the pool is to survive,” they added.

“Cardigan Memorial Pool and Hall does not receive public funding, and the grants it has received from Ceredigion Council to facilitate schools swimming along with free swimming sessions for people of a ‘certain age’ have more than halved over recent years.

“This, coupled with the breakdown of aged equipment, has put the future of the facility in real jeopardy. Hence the Sports Wales grant and refurbishment to try to move the pool forwards.”

The Friends have now launched a fresh appeal for volunteers with certain skills, while emphasising the facilities are open for private hire.

Ring 01239 613632 or email enquiriescardiganswimmingpool@gmail.com for further information.