A MAN has denied escaping from police custody at Withybush Hospital, as well as threatening to kill a man, burglary and causing criminal damage.
Ashley Rickard, 26, of Elizabeth Court in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link facing several charges.
Rickard was accused of burglary, relating to a break-in at an address of Augustine Way in Haverfordwest on August 23 last year where a mobile phone was alleged to have been taken.
The defendant was also charged with threatening to kill a man on December 4, as well as causing criminal damage to a Ring doorbell on that date.
He also faced a charge of escaping lawful custody, from when he allegedly escaped when being held in custody at Withybush Hospital on December 4, and also the theft of a pair of police handcuffs from that date.
Rickard pleaded not guilty to each charge.
He was remanded back in to custody, and will face a trial from May 1.
