Ashley Rickard, 26, of Elizabeth Court in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link facing several charges.

Rickard was accused of burglary, relating to a break-in at an address of Augustine Way in Haverfordwest on August 23 last year where a mobile phone was alleged to have been taken.

The defendant was also charged with threatening to kill a man on December 4, as well as causing criminal damage to a Ring doorbell on that date.

He also faced a charge of escaping lawful custody, from when he allegedly escaped when being held in custody at Withybush Hospital on December 4, and also the theft of a pair of police handcuffs from that date.

Rickard pleaded not guilty to each charge.

He was remanded back in to custody, and will face a trial from May 1.