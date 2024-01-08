Ella James of Skyfog, near Carnhendryn, died at the age of 106 on Friday, January 5.

Mrs James was born in the village’s Ty Isaf Ysgeifiog in March 1917. She was one of eight siblings four boys, including her twin Eddie, and four girls. She is survived by her younger sister Mona, who is 92 and lives in Chichester.

Mrs James’ father was Thomas James, the local clog maker, whose workshop is now preserved at Fagan’s Folk Museum near Cardiff.

Mrs James worked as cook and caretaker at Carnhadryn School while her older sister, Ruthie was headteacher there. She was also home maker at the family small holding, cooking for and looking after her siblings and parents there.

She was a loyal member of Caerfarchell Chapel. She died peacefully in her own home.

“She was a remarkable lady,” said Reverend William Owen. “She will be much missed.

“She was one of those lovely characters who lived her life in her family of brothers and sisters and made wonderful food.

“A lot of people will remember her meals, including those who were children at the school.

“If I had one thought about her she was a lovely quiet lady who had quite a little chuckle in her eye.”

Neighbour and close friend, David Davies, also remembered Mrs James’ sense of humour and kindness.

“On her 103rd birthday I phoned up Wynne Evans on Radio Wales,” he remembers. “He asked Ella what the secret was to her long life. Ella, who was probably a teetotaller replied ‘a glass of whiskey every night, and I’m not married.

“She had a very very good sense of humour.

“She loved children. When our grandchildren used to visit she loved to see them and she loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.”

Mrs James’ funeral will be held at Caerfarchell Chapel at 2pm on Thursday, January 18.