Emergency services were called after a car crashed in to the wall of Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth on Monday morning.

No patients or staff were injured in the incident, but the driver is receiving treatment.

The crash has impacted on services in the hospital’s Leri Day Unit, while the health board has asked patients to use alternative services if possible so that only people with urgent or emergency care needs can be seen in the A&E department.

A spokesperson for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “If you have an appointment at Leri Day Unit this morning, please attend as planned, but please allow more time and please note that the car park is not in use.

“If your appointment is affected, you will be contacted by our teams. Please do not phone the hospital to check your appointment.

“To ensure that we can treat patients appropriately, we urge you to choose your healthcare services very carefully, so that we are only seeing people with urgent or emergency care needs in A&E.”

More information can be found at: hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/urgent-and-out-of-hours.