Layton Nolan, now 28, of Victoria Road, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, January 5 for an appeal against conviction.

Nolan denied four charges of assault, but was originally found guilty of these at a trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court in May last year.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He had also admitted one charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice – for which he was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court in July – after it was alleged he had been recorded offering the complainant money to withdraw her witness statement.

This guilty plea was on a basis that, before the conversation had been recorded, there had been another conversation where the woman had said she was short of money, and he had offered her money. However he accepted that as the conversation progressed he had offered her money in the context of withdrawing the complaint. The third point of the basis of plea was that Nolan genuinely believed that the allegations in the complaint were not true.

He had been sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete the Building Better Relationships programme, 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, and 200 hours of unpaid work.

However, following Nolan’s appeal, the Bench found that the evidence of the complainant was “inconsistent”.

The appeal was allowed in full, and Nolan’s convictions were quashed.