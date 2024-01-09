It's so bad, the foundation is calling to establish a "Welsh Benefits System".

The foundation reports people across Wales are missing out on the financial lifeline offered by various grants and allowances administered by the Welsh Government and local authorities.

From the Council Tax Reduction Scheme to the Education Maintenance Allowance, these grants and allowances complement the UK social security system and can be worth as much as £4,000 to a Welsh family.

The foundation says in excess of £73m goes unclaimed each year due to a "complex system" and that the key barrier facing families is knowing what help is available.

With some families being entitled to four, five or even six different grants and allowances, administered by two or three different bodies, the charity says that it is not surprising people are confused.

Even when people are aware of the different schemes, the process of applying for each grant and allowance can be difficult.

The think-tank say a "Welsh Benefits system" would see various grants and allowances pulled together into one coherent system, making it easier for people to get vital cash help by submitting a single application, significantly reducing the number of hoops they have to leap through to get what is rightfully theirs.

Reacting to the findings set out in the report, the Bevan Foundation’s head of policy, Dr Steffan Evans said: “As this report has vividly highlighted, the failure to establish a Welsh Benefits System has a real impact on Welsh families.

"2024 must be the year real progress is made in implementing a Welsh Benefits System that works for everyone.”