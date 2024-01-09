Hywel Dda University Health Board has used donations to its official charity – Hywel Dda Health Charities – to fund a study day focusing on upright breech birth.

An upright breech birth is a method that uses gravity to help support an easier birth. This approach sees the mother encouraged to remain upright and active through the first stage of labour and then supported to assume a position of her choice for the birth.

Breech presentations happen in around four per cent of all pregnancies and can cause complications, but in rural areas, there may not be enough staff to support if help is needed.

Becky Westbury, community midwife team leader at Hywel Dda, said: “We’re so grateful that charitable funds have enabled our staff to attend a breech study day.

“Undetected breech presentations during labour inevitably occur, and in rural areas, there are fewer staff available to support when help is called for. Therefore, it is important that as many staff members as possible have skills and knowledge in this element of care.”

Dr George Haroun, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology, added: “I am very thankful for the warm welcome I received from the Hywel Dda team when I conducted the training day on this very important topic.

“Organising this training day shows how dedicated you are to providing your community with a safe and memorable birth experience, even when babies present in unusual ways like breech.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity visit www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk