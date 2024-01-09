Darren Markes, of Cartlett House, Haverfordwest, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order (DVPO) by contacting a named person, entering a property in Haverfordwest and committing violence against a woman on Sunday, January 7.

The protection order had been made by Llanelli Magistrates Court just weeks before on December 18, 2023.

Magistrates at Haverfordwest yesterday, Monday, January 8, committed Markes to prison for eight weeks.

They decided imprisonment was necessary as the offence was so serious and because Markes had a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’.

