Cardigan’s Hiut Denim is visited by presenter Greg Wallace in the Jeans episode of BBC 2’s Inside the Factory.

Greg visited factories in Italy and Cardigan to learn the fascinating secrets behind how Hiut makes its jeans which shot to fame after being seen sported by Meghan Markle.

Greg learns how denim cloth is made and then transformed into one of the world's most popular items of clothing.

The Inside the Factory team visited Hiut in October 2022 to find out how jeans are made.

The company’s team of grandmasters took presenter Gregg Wallace through the whole process of making a pair of jeans from the cutting of the fabric to posting the finished garment out to a customer.

“It has been a long time coming, but we are very excited to be featured on Inside the Factory and for the world to see the skill and craftsmanship of our team of makers and the work that goes into making our jeans,” said a spokesperson for Hiut.

“We are a small business with a big mission: to get our town making jeans again and we are hoping this exposure will help us grow the business and employ more people from the town.

“We are about to begin a training programme for future grandmasters and have just awarded a grant to employ two new recruits, so this programme couldn’t have come at better time.”

Cardigan was known as the town that made jeans due to the Dewhirst that operated there from the 60s until it closed in November 2002.

When the factory closed all the skill and knowledge of its former employees who had made 35,000 pairs of jeans a week for more than three decades remained.

A decade later The Hiut Denim Company was born with an aim to bring manufacturing back home, to use all that local skill on our doorstep, and to breathe new life into the town.

Cardigan's Huit Denim will feature on BBC2's Inside the Factory this evening. (Image: Huit Denim/ BBC 2)

Owner David Hieatt founded the brand with his wife Clare. Fiercely proud of their Welsh roots, the couple moved from London back to Cardigan and set about breathing life back into the town’s denim-manufacturing history.

“If you make a great product and tell your story, then anything is possible,” he said as the brand shot to stardom in the wake of the Markle effect.

“Why can’t we beat the rest of the world? We have all the skills and talent we need in a little town in west Wales.”

Inside the Factory is on BBC 2 at 9pm this evening, Tuesday, January 9. It will also be available to view on BBC iPlayer.