Dyfed-Powys Police were called following reports of an assault near to the Guildhall on Thursday, January 4 between around 5.15pm and 5.20pm.

Anyone with any information which could help officers with the investigation is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://orlo.uk/WMAS5, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting any information about this alleged offence, quote the reference DP-20240104-292.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.