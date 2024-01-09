The defendants were accused of drink driving and crossing over on to the opposite carriageway while ignoring the road markings.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

DANIEL PHILLIPS, 38, of Maes Y Frenni in Crymych, admitted drink driving.

Phillips was alleged to have driven Vauxhall Vivaro on Heol Y Bedw in Henllan on December 17. When breathalysed, he recorded having 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Phillips pleaded guilty to drink driving at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on January 3.

He was banned from driving for 39 months, and must pay a £461 fine, £85 in costs and a £184 surcharge.

OWEN LLOYD, 25, of Tudor Terrace in Merthyr Tydfil, has admitted failing to comply with road markings while overtaking a cyclist.

Lloyd was driving a Ford Fiesta on the A477 at Llandowror on the afternoon of May 21. He approached a cyclist who was travelling in the same direction.

The defendant overtook the cyclist on the hill towards Llandowror, crossing the solid white line in the process.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 3.

JOE ANDREW-RALPH PHIPPS, 23, of Hudson Close in Honeybourne, Worcestershire, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Cardigan.

Phipps was alleged to have been driving a Skoda Octavia on the A484 between Llechryd and Cenarth on October 15.

When tested, he recorded having 123 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

He pleaded guilty at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on January 3, and was banned from driving for 40 months.

Phipps was also fined £69, and must pay £85 in costs and a £28 surcharge.