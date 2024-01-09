Louise Reynolds, 35, of Gordon Parry Close in Neyland, was driving an MG HS Excite on Honeyborough Road in the town on May 11. She crashed in to the back of a parked Seat Ibiza.

The parked car – which had no-one inside – was pushed forwards in to the back of a second Seat Ibiza, where the driver was inside and waiting to pull out on to the carriageway.

The court heard that the defendant’s car came to a rest on its roof in the carriageway. All three cars were damaged in the crash, while the defendant sustained slight injuries.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 3.

She was fined £80, and must pay £110 in costs and a £32 surcharge. She also had six points added to her licence.