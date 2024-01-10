The defendants were charged with offences including criminal damage, dangerous driving, and refusing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The cases were heard at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court and Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

LIAM MATTHEWS, 38, of Holloway in Haverfordwest, is alleged to have refused to provide a specimen for analysis.

It is alleged that he failed to provide a specimen at Cardigan Police Station when suspected of having committed a driving offence on December 20.

No plea was entered at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on January 3, and the case was adjourned until January 17.

CHAD CHARLTON, 26, of Priory Street in Cardigan, had a warrant issued for his arrest.

Charlton was alleged to have damaged a wall in Cardigan between November 10 and 23. He was also accused of failing to surrender to police or court bail at the appointed time and failing to answer court or police bail as soon as practicable – both dated from December 21.

An arrest warrant was issued at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on December 21.

CARL JONES, 50, of Llys Y Felin in Bancyfelin, is charged with dangerous driving in a lorry.

Jones is alleged to have been driving a Volvo FH dangerously on the A40 at St Clears on April 4.

No plea was entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 8. The case was adjourned, and Jones will appear next at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 6.