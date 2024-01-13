The drivers were charged with careless driving, speeding, and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have committed an offence.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

NIALL BOOTH, 43, of College Park in Neyland, admitted careless driving after a reported crash in Pembroke.

Booth was driving an MG on Clay Lane in Pembroke on May 18. It was alleged that Booth crashed with a Mercedes.

He was charged with driving without due care and attention, to which Booth pleaded guilty to at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 3.

He was fined £265, and must pay £110 in costs and a £106 surcharge. He also had four points added to his licence.

BARBARA MORRIS, 72, of Cold Blow, admitted careless driving after a crash.

She was driving an Audi Q3 between Cold Blow and Templeton, near Tycoed Farm, on May 24.

The court heard that Morris’ car drifted out of her lane in to the path of an oncoming vehicle. The other car veered to the nearside verge but was unable to avoid a crash.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the other vehicle sustained a bruised lower back and right shoulder, while Morris suffered bruising from her seatbelt.

Morris pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 3, and was handed with six penalty points.

She was fined £80, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £32 surcharge.

ANDREW PEMBERTHY, 52, of Tudor Gardens in Merlins Bridge, was caught speeding in a Mercedes the A40.

Pemberthy was driving on the A40 at Llanllwch on April 8 while a 50mph local traffic order was in place. He was clocked doing 83mph.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £660 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

Pemberthy was also ordered to pay costs of £110 and a £264 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

DAVID ELI HIRD, 26, of near Cardigan, was found guilty of refusing to identify the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have committed a motoring offence.

It was alleged that Hird was the driver of a Vauxhall Astravan which had reportedly crashed in to the wall and a pillar of a property on Cwmsychpant in Llanybydder on May 28 and had not reported the incident or stopped to provide his details.

No plea had been entered on either of those offences, and Hird was charged with failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

The offence was proved in Hird’s absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 3, and he was found guilty.