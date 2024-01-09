The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust has four free entries for this year’s IRONMAN Wales competition.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, September 22, and general registration has already sold out.

Each year, thousands of competitors take part in the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and run a marathon.

The swim takes those taking part out to Tenby Castle and along North Beach, before the epic cycle route takes them around most of southern Pembrokeshire. Competitors then return to Tenby to complete four loops of the road course for the marathon.

Katie Macro, director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said: “With general registration for the competition now sold out, this represents a golden opportunity to not only take part in this iconic event, but also to make a lasting impact on the preservation of our stunning coastal landscapes.

“If you’re passionate about Pembrokeshire’s great outdoors and love to tackle tough physical challenges, then please get in touch.

“Those interested in taking up the challenge would need to commit to raising a minimum of £750, and the Trust would need to receive full amount pledged by the end of August.”

Anyone who would like to take up the free entry offer should send an expression of interest to support@pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales.

Further information about IRONMAN Wales can be found at ironman.com/im-wales.