Sian Batchelor, 31, of Albany Street in Pembroke Dock, admitted taking the jumpers from the Haverfordwest store on January 13 last year.

The court heard that the value of the stolen jumpers was £57.

The defendant pleaded guilty to theft from a shop at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 5.

Batchelor was fined £80 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.