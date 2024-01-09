A SHOPLIFTER who stole two jumpers from Marks and Spencer has appeared in court.
Sian Batchelor, 31, of Albany Street in Pembroke Dock, admitted taking the jumpers from the Haverfordwest store on January 13 last year.
The court heard that the value of the stolen jumpers was £57.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The defendant pleaded guilty to theft from a shop at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 5.
Batchelor was fined £80 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here